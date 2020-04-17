It was announced in March that the Duke and Duchess’ eldest children, who are students at Thomas’s Battersea, would be homeschooled in light of the COVID-19 pandemic . Kate admitted that there have been “ups and downs” while self-isolating at home. “It gets a bit hectic, I’m not going to lie, with a two-year-old,” she confessed. William revealed that his youngest son Louis, who turns two on April 23, always wants to press “the red button” during calls.

Despite George, Charlotte and Louis’ young ages, Kate has made her children aware of what is happening in the world. She said, “George is much older than Louis is, but they are aware, I think I’m always surprised. Although you don’t want to scare them, and make it too overwhelming, I think it is appropriate to acknowledge it in the simple ways, and in age-appropriate ways.”

©Kensington Palace Kate feels mean about not giving her kids an Easter break while homeschooling

She continued, “But the children have got such stamina, I don’t know how honestly. You get to the end of the day, you write down all the list of things you’ve done in that day. You sort of pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake, you get to the end of the day, they’ve had a lovely time. But it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that’s for sure.”

The royal family has been keeping in touch with each other while separated because of the health crisis. “We’ve been talking to all the family online,” William shared. “It’s been a really good way of keeping in touch and seeing each other. As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savy. But only just. I think we’re getting there now, the family are getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.”