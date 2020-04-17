“You all had it in you and what was so great is after that first day and then however many visits later, and going ‘yeah we’re just going to make a book’, and not realizing, knowing and having a lot of faith in what you guys could bring to the table, and what you could inspire but obviously not knowing what a huge success it was going to be,” she said about the project that was part of one of her first solo engagements in 2018.

That is just a testament to you, and what I love is it‘s just inspired so many people.“ Tuesday’s call proved that the work still continues, as Meghan put her support behind their latest endeavors. In collaboration with The Felix Project, the women of the community kitchen will deliver 250-300 meals to families, three days a week. The women of the community kitchen will have the help of another one of the Harry and Meghan’s charities, Street Games. The organization will work in support of the Evening Standard’s Food for London Now,” campaign.

©GettyImages The Duchess first started working with the organization in 2018

Meghan’s appearance comes after Harry took time out from quarantining to speak with a few members of the Well Child organization. On Monday, the Duke moderated a conversation on how parents are caring for their high-risk children during these trying times. During the chat, the proud dad shared that he is “rolling around in hysterics” with his and Meg’s 11-month-old son Archie Harrison.