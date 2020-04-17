She was due to marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 in a scaled back ceremony at Chapel Royal at St James‘s Palace foregoing a reception due to the COVID-19 pandemic but HOLA! USA’s sister publication HELLO! has now received confirmation from the Palace that Princess Beatrice ’s wedding has been completely postponed. It will be incredibly disappointing for the bride-to-be who had been busy preparing for her big day for several months.

©GettyImages Beatrice was maid of honour at sister Eugenie’s wedding in 2018

She played a big supporting role in younger sister Princess Eugenie ’s lavish wedding in October 2018, and Eugenie would most likely have returned the favor at Beatrice’s nuptials. It had been confirmed that Edoardo’s three-year-old son Christopher, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang, would be the best man. It was also likely that Prince William and Kate Middleton ’s eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte would have been involved in the wedding, just like they were in Eugenie’s.

Prince Andrew ’s eldest daughter, 31, announced her engagement in September 2019, a year after they first started dating. Edoardo proposed with a bespoke diamond ring designed by London-based jeweller Shaun Leane during a vacation in Italy. Beatrice’s mom, Sarah Ferguson , recently spoke to Royal Central about her daughter’s romance, saying: “She and Edo have a great love for each other and passion for life. For them to be getting married fills my heart with joy.” It’s likely that the wedding will be postponed until spring 2021, when, hopefully, the pandemic will be over.