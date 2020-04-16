Princess Sofia of Sweden wants to contribute to the pandemic relief effort in a very special way. The Swedish royal family spokesperson has confirmed that Sofia has finished an online course to help out health workers, who are currently going through one of the most challenging times ever. Crown Princess Victoria ’s sister-in-law was clear in her intention to be at the front line, and with the knowledge learnt at Sophia Hemmet Högskola University, she will be able to do just that.

©GettyImages Sofia wants to do her bit for healthcare at a time when resources are stretched

Some of the lessons included in the three-day-long course include how to give information to patients as well as their families and friends, how to clean and disinfect the equipment, and how to carry out several admin tasks. According to the Royal Court Information and Press Department Director Margareta Thorgren, the Princess wants to make a voluntary contribution to healthcare at a time when resources are stretched. She also clarified that although Sofia will not be in direct contact with coronavirus patients, she will be working as staff in one of the centers with potential cases.