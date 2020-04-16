Princess Sofia of Sweden

HEALTH WORKER HEROES

Princess Sofia of Sweden to start work in a hospital after completing online course

The Swedish Palace has confirmed that Prince Carl Philip’s wife will help out health workers during the coronavirus pandemic

BY

 Princess Sofia of Sweden  wants to contribute to the  pandemic relief effort  in a very special way. The  Swedish royal family  spokesperson has confirmed that Sofia has finished an online course to help out health workers, who are currently going through one of the most challenging times ever.  Crown Princess Victoria ’s sister-in-law was clear in her intention to be at the front line, and with the knowledge learnt at Sophia Hemmet Högskola University, she will be able to do just that.

RELATED:

Princess Sofia shows off back tattoo while wearing her wedding tiara

 
Princess Sofia Of Sweden Attends Symposium 'Recovery From Anorexia'©GettyImages
Sofia wants to do her bit for healthcare at a time when resources are stretched

Some of the lessons included in the three-day-long course include how to give information to patients as well as their families and friends, how to clean and disinfect the equipment, and how to carry out several admin tasks. According to the Royal Court Information and Press Department Director Margareta Thorgren, the Princess wants to make a voluntary contribution to healthcare at a time when resources are stretched. She also clarified that although Sofia will not be in direct contact with coronavirus patients, she will be working as staff in one of the centers with potential cases.

RELATED:

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's new photo with their sons looks out of a story book

 
Princess Sofia of Sweden with husband Prince Carl Philip and children©princeparet
Princess Sofia with her husband Prince Carl Philip and their adorable boys Alexander and Gabriel during the Easter royal family call

The Princess, who finished the course last week, marked the Easter break with a fun family call with King Carl Gustav and Queen Silvia, as well as  Princess Madeleine ’s family and Crown Princess Victoria and her family.


More about
Read More
back to

ROYALS