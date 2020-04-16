Dressed in a flattering blue polo shirt and with a big smile on his face, Prince Harry hosted a call from his L.A. home to talk to families supported by Wellchild, one of his patronages. In the background, we get the first glimpse of Meghan Markle and Harry’s deco style. The room features elegant and classic wood furniture and soft cream tones on the walls. On the call the Duke of Sussex to found out about the challenges that parents of seriously ill children looking after them at home face every day.

“I think it’s ... suddenly strange times, everybody is experiencing the same in a sort of unique way,” he said. “The longer this goes on for I imagine, sadly, the harder is going to be for each and one of you,” he added referring to the lockdown the world is going through. During the emotional chat, Harry referred to 11-month-old baby Archie and expressed his full admiration for this families, “Of course, there are going to be hard days. I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. Having one kid at 11 months old is tough, so to see what you guys are going through on a day to day basis, honestly, so much respect to every single one of you.”