Nearly two years after saying, “I do,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using their royal wedding to help support a charity during the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are donating over $100,000 (£90,000) that was generated from the broadcast of their 2018 wedding to Feeding Britain—a UK charity that is working to eliminate hunger. HOLA! USA ’s sister brand HELLO! reports that a spokesman for the Sussexes said that the current health crisis prompted Meghan and Harry to make the kind gesture, which will go towards feeding children during the government-mandated lockdown.

©Getty Images Meghan and Harry donated money generated from the broadcast of their royal wedding to the UK charity Feeding Britain

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, who conducted the Duke and Duchess’ wedding ceremony, is president of Feeding Britain. Meghan and Harry’s spokesman said, “The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to the archbishop recently and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during COVID-19.” He added, “They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens‘ supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause.” Per HELLO!, at the time of their royal wedding, Meghan and Harry agreed with the BBC that any profits raised from transmission rights and subsequent sales of the event would go to a charity of the pair’s choice.

Andrew Forsey, who is the national director of Feeding Britain, has expressed his gratitude for Meghan and Harry’s charitable donation. “We are incredibly grateful for such generous support which, thank God, will sustain our emergency response to coronavirus until the schools return,” he said. “During that time, there are many tens of thousands of children who we are helping to supply with breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. We’re just so grateful that the Duke and Duchess have contributed to that programme.”