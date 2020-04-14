Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing their part to help out during the coronavirus pandemic. The website for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation, which is their primary philanthropic and charitable vehicle, has released an update in light of the current health crisis saying it “will do all it can to support those on the frontline of responding to COVID-19 in the UK.” In the coming weeks, the couple’s foundation will be working to connect their partners with those who are able to “provide practical support to frontline responders and their families.”

©Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation wants to help COVID-19 frontline responders and their families

The Royal Foundation will also do all that it can to “promote and support the charities that can play a part in helping responders and their families with their mental health needs,” in addition to playing their “part in the national effort to thank and celebrate all those working on the frontline of this crisis.”

Prince William and Kate have personally thanked emergency workers for their vital work during the pandemic. Last month, the royal couple paid a visit to a London Ambulance Center, where they met with staff who have been taking NHS 111 calls from the public . William told them, “There’s a lot of people out there who want to help. A lot of work is closing down elsewhere so people are going to want to come and volunteer, people want to help, people want to be there to support you guys, and everyone knows what a fantastic job you guys are doing.”