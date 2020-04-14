British primatologist Dame Jane Goodall – a close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – has shared new details about the couple’s new life after stepping down from royal duties, including a lifelong hobby that Prince William’s brother might decide to abandon.

The renowned activist – who has been a guest at Meghan and Harry’s UK official residence Frogmore Cottage – said that William and Harry are champions of the natural world, “except they hunt and shoot,” adding, “but I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn’t like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him.”

Dame Jane - whose work is so highly admired by the couple that the Duchess wanted her to appear in Forces of Nature, the British Vogue issue she guest-edited last year - made the comments in an interview with Radio Times. She also gave updates on how the couple are coping with their new life in L.A., particularly Harry: “I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I’ve been in touch, though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging just now.”