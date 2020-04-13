The Luxembourg royals are mourning a “great loss.” Grand Duchess Maria Teresa’s Cuban-born uncle, Victor Batista Falla, died of coronavirus on Sunday. The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced the sad news on Monday, April 13. “It is with great sadness that Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess announce the death of Mr. Victor Batista Falla, uncle of His Royal Highness the Grand Duchess and last living brother of her mother,” the message read alongside pictures of the Grand Duchess’ maternal uncle.

“Mr. Victor Batista Falla, who lived in Madrid, had gone to visit his native country, Cuba, where he had not returned for 60 years. He died there on Easter Sunday at the age of 87 from COVID-19,” the palace statement continued. “Victor Batista Falla was a recognized publisher and one of the greatest patrons of Cuban literature in exile. His death is a great loss for the whole family of HRH the Grand Duchess.”