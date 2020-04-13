Prince William’s new job revealed

The Duke also spoke with Natalie Webster, who runs Dal Dy Dir—a community farm in Wales that supports people with disabilities and other marginalized groups. “It’s got to be reassuring for everyone when so much is changing around them to know that you’re still there and your team are still looking out for them,” William told her. During their chat, Prince George’s father pointed out that Natalie’s sheep and chickens were “running amuck” behind her. He laughed, “Good luck.”

William and wife Kate Middleton attended the NET’s launch back in November. NET was created in 2019 following discussions on how to effectively respond to national emergencies. The trust works with charities and other bodies to direct public donations to NET appeals, and to distribute funds to community foundations across the UK. Since being launched last month, the Coronavirus Appeal—which aims to help those most affected by the coronavirus outbreak—has raised millions of pounds.

In a video shared on the NET’s website, William praised the people of the UK’s “unique ability” to come together whenever adversity strikes. “I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed. Sadly with the outbreak of COVID-19 that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped. But now more than ever I’m grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exists,” he said. “It will help to ensure that all our efforts to overcome this challenge are channeled in the best possible way.”