Princess of Hanover and kids model for Tatiana Casiraghi’s fashion brand

The Russian-born Princess shares her children with husband Hereditary Prince Ernst August, who is stepbrothers with Tatiana’s husband, Andrea Casiraghi. The stepsiblings’ parents, Princess Caroline and Prince Ernst August, tied the knot in 1999, but are now estranged.

Tatiana and Andrea’s eldest children—son Alexandre “Sasha” and daughter India—had starring roles at Ekaterina and Ernst’s royal wedding back in 2017. The brother-sister duo served as a page boy and flower girl, respectively. The Monaco royal tots looked adorable wearing custom outfits designed by Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece .

©Getty Images Hereditary Prince Ernst August and Ekaterina were married on July 8, 2017

Ekaterina and her Prince exchanged vows in front of 600 guests inside of Hanover’s Market Church . Ernst’s half-sister Princess Alexandra of Hanover and his stepsiblings—Charlotte Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi and Andrea Casiraghi—attended the ceremony, as did his brother Prince Christian and his now-wife Alessandra de Osma. Ernst Jr.’s father skipped the wedding due to a financial dispute . The Hereditary Prince couple welcomed their first child, Princess Elisabeth, in 2018 and their son in 2019 . Following the birth of their daughter, Ernst Jr. said, “My whole family and I are extremely happy.”