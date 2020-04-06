Prince Félix and Princess Claire of Luxembourg went barefoot as they stepped in front of the camera for Young Empire’s spring/summer 2020 campaign. The royal couple was joined by their two young children, Princess Amalia and Prince Liam, for the relaxed, outdoor photo session. The little Prince and Princess, who look all grown up in the new photos, twinned wearing yellow jumpsuits that featured giraffe embroidery on the front pocket. “The greatest legacy we can leave our children is happy memories,” Young Empire wrote alongside a group snapshot of the Luxembourg royals. “Family moments are the most beautiful.”

Claire modeled a long shirt style dress with side pockets as she gazed at her son, who sat on Félix’s shoulders. In another picture, the royal dad of two, sporting shorts and a green button-down shirt, posed with three-year-old Liam on his lap, while Amalia, five, sweetly leaned on her father. “Family values are the most important 🌻🧡 It is essential to stay united and committed to resolving the difficult struggles we face. We are thinking of you and your families during this difficult time,” the brand captioned the photo, acknowledging the current coronavirus pandemic. Félix commented on the post with hand emojis raised in the air.