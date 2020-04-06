The last time royal fans saw a new photo of Archie was on December 31. An adorable snapshot of Archie with the Duke in Canada was included in Sussex Royal’s 2019 year-in-review video . Many royal watchers expected Meghan’s son to make his Trooping the Colour debut in June, however the Queen’s annual birthday parade —which cousin Prince Louis attended for the first time last year—has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Archie is currently in the United States with his parents. The Sussexes recently relocated from Canada to Los Angeles , where Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, lives. Last month, the Duchess shared a rare update on her baby boy revealing he “is into everything.” Despite the Sussexes’ departure from royal life, Queen Elizabeth previously said in a statement, “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”