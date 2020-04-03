Queen Elizabeth to make rare TV broadcast: Details

Queen Elizabeth is set to make a rare TV broadcast. Her Majesty, who broadcasts a message every Christmas, will address the UK and Commonwealth this weekend in a prerecorded video that was tapped at Windsor Castle, where she and Prince Philip are currently under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Her Majesty The Queen has recorded a special broadcast to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in relation to the Coronavirus outbreak," Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday, April 3. The Queen’s message will broadcast Sunday, April 5, at 3 p.m. EST.

©Twitter Queen Elizabeth recorded the broadcast at Windsor Castle

The 93-year-old monarch fled London early last month for Windsor. At the time, the palace said that it is “likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.” Following her arrival, Her Majesty released a statement on the COVID-19 outbreak. “At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal,” she said. “Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

Several changes have been made to the Queen’s schedule “as a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances.” In light of the pandemic, Her Majesty’s garden parties, as well as her annual birthday parade—Trooping the Colour—have been canceled.