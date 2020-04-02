Andrew Parker Bowles, the father of Princes William and Harry’s stepsister, Laura Lopes, has tested positive for coronavirus. The Duchess of Cornwall’s ex-husband claims he became infected with the virus two weeks ago at the Cheltenham Festival. He told The Telegraph, “I’ve felt pretty bloody awful with it. It’s better in the mornings and gets worse as the day goes on. I’ve had a bad cough and I’ve been very lethargic. I’m sleeping twice as long as normal."

©Getty Images Laura's father (right) tested positive for COVID-19

The Cheltenham Festival took place ahead of the UK government lockdown. As for whether the event should have been canceled in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Andrew said, “To be honest it was optional whether we went. At the time the Underground was running full of people. You can’t blame Cheltenham. To be fair attendance was 10 percent down but I do know quite a few people who picked it up there."

While Andrew, who split from the Duchess in 1995, is currently fighting the novel virus, Camilla’s second husband, Prince Charles, recently recovered from COVID-19. Clarence House announced on March 30 that the future King was no longer self-isolating. “Having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation," a spokesperson said. William and Harry’s father tested positive last week, making him the first member of the British royal family to contract coronavirus. At the time, the palace revealed that Charles was “displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual." Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cornwall’s test results came back negative.