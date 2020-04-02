Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back from royal life, there’s a great deal of interest in what their future plans will be. And looking at the new team they have set up, it’s possible to get an idea of the direction they’re going to go in. First and foremost is their new Chief of Staff Catherine St-Laurent who previously worked for Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Melinda Gates' Pivotal Ventures program where she helped lead some key initiatives such as supporting the progress of women and their families worldwide.

©GettyImages Bill and Melinda Gates with daughter Jennifer



Speaking to Bazaar.com about her new role, Catherine said: "From our very first conversation, Harry and Meghan have expressed a deep commitment to improving lives and having a positive impact on society.” She went on to highlight how their “empathy, connection and compassion” are so important at the moment and concluded with: “I am delighted and honored to be able to play a role in realizing their vision as they embark on this journey of learning, listening and inspiring all of us to act.” Harry and Meghan themselves have said they are “proud and excited” to have her on their team.

Meghan has already had lots of involvement in women and girls’ issues so her and Catherine will certainly form a strong team as they carve out new programs to make a difference in the world.

©GettyImages Meghan was represented by Sunshine Sachs when she worked on Suits

As for media relations, they have kept on James Holt to head up communications in the U.K. while Hollywood PR agency, Sunshine Sachs will handle publicity in the U.S. Meghan already has had dealings with the firm as it represented her when she starred in Suits.