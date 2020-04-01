Prince Albert’s American daughter says her ‘prayers have been answered’

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi is celebrating her father’s recovery. On Tuesday, the Prince’s Palace announced that Prince Albert of Monaco had been “declared cured” of the novel coronavirus. The royal’s 28-year-old daughter celebrated the news sharing photos of her dad’s first public appearance since his diagnosis. Alongside the slideshow of photos showing Albert getting into his car on March 31, Jazmin wrote, “Bravo! Prayers have been answered and my Father has announced he is healed and healthy from the devastating Corona Virus! He is now free to go quarantine with family:). This was very wonderful news to hear today!”

©Getty Images Jazmin said her prayers have been answered following Prince Albert's recovery

She continued, “However, my heart goes out to all the families and loved ones who have not been so lucky and have been and continue to be severely affected by the COVID-19! My thoughts and prayers are with you all! Let’s beat this virus everyone and #STAYHOMEand stay healthy, STOP the spread of Corona! Wear a mask and wash 🧼 up! Positive vibes everyone! 💕.”

The palace shared on Tuesday that Albert would soon be reuniting with his wife Princess Charlene and their five-year-old twins—Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who are at Roc Agel. “Doctors who have followed H.E.H. Prince Albert II since the start of his Covid-19 infection today allow him to end his quarantine period. The Sovereign Prince is declared cured and in good health,” the statement read. “He will soon join His family and continue to observe the period of confinement while remaining in close contact with His government and His close collaborators.”