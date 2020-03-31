Prince Albert of Monaco has recovered from coronavirus. The Prince’s Palace announced on Tuesday, March 31, that Grace Kelly’s son has been “declared cured” of the novel virus and will soon reunite his wife Princess Charlene and their five-year-old twins—Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. “Doctors who have followed H.E.H. Prince Albert II since the start of his Covid-19 infection today allow him to end his quarantine period. The Sovereign Prince is declared cured and in good health,” the palace said in a statement.

©GettyImages Prince Albert of Monaco will be allowed to re-join his family.

“He will soon join His family and continue to observe the period of confinement while remaining in close contact with His government and His close collaborators,” the statement continued. “His Serene Highness once again reminds the people of Monaco of the importance of scrupulously respecting confinement measures and limiting contact with others. Rigorous compliance with these rules will help stop the spread of Coronavirus.”

It was revealed on March 19 that Prince Albert had tested positive for COVID-19. Shortly after his diagnosis, the 62-year-old royal told People magazine that he was “feeling okay,” but had to “be careful” because of his “recent medical history fighting off pneumonia a couple of years ago.”

Albert was self-isolating in his private palace apartment, while his wife and twins were at their country house at Roc Agel. “They’ve been there pretty much since we came back from [French ski resort] Courchevel, so pretty much two weeks ago,” he shared. The family had been keeping in touching via Skype, WhatsApp and FaceTime. “I can’t move much or too soon,” the Prince said at the time. “But as soon as I get the medical go-ahead, I’ll join them there.”