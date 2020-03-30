After cutting their studies in Switzerland short, Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark’s children are adjusting to homeschooling—but it seems some are liking it more than others. Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine joined their parents for a greeting featured in the “Denmark Stands Together” program on Saturday. During the broadcast, the Crown Prince’s children spoke about their experiences studying at their home, Amalienborg Castle.

“I think that home-schooling is really boring,” Vincent, nine, candidly admitted (via Royal Central). Big sister Isabella on the other hand has been enjoying her time at home. The 12 year old said, “I miss my friends the most, but I actually I think home-schooling is quite fun.” Though she’s away from her classmates, Josephine, nine, has been keeping in touch with her pals. She said, “I have used FaceTime to talk to my friends and it is very nice.” Meanwhile, Future King Christian has been using his extra time to be more active. The 14-year-old Prince shared, “Well, I miss seeing my friends and spending more time practicing sports and being more active.”

Mary noted that her sons and daughters’ home education “has required some transformation” from her children, as well as from her and Frederik. The Crown Prince acknowledged that the “world looks completely different today than it did just a few weeks ago.” He added, “We all miss our normal everyday lives.” The Danish royal family signed off the video encouraging others to look after each other. In unison they said, “Take care of yourself and take care of one another.”