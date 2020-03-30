While the world continues to worry about and combat the novel coronavirus, Princess Madeleine has highlighted another issue that parents should be aware of during this time. With many children at home because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Swedish royal, who is an honorary board member of the World Childhood Foundation, shared a message on her personal social account reminding parents to protect their kids from the dangers of the Internet, as well as offline. “At this moment in time my thoughts are with the children around the world and those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Swedish police there is now a significant increase in sexual abuse of children online,” she wrote.

©Anna-Lena Ahlström, Royal Court, Sweden Princess Madeleine wants to remind parents to protect their kids online and off during the COVID-19 pandemic

“Just as handwashing helps to prevent spreading the Coronavirus, caring adults are essential to protect children from abuse and exploitation, both online and offline,” the mom of three continued. “As an adult, you have a very important role in these times of uncertainty, for your own children and for those of others. Links to relevant resources for parents/adults and children can be found at www.childhood-usa.org/resources.”

Madeleine’s mother, Queen Silvia, founded the World Childhood Foundation in 1999. The foundation’s mission is to defend the rights of children and to promote better living conditions for vulnerable and exploited children at risk all over the world.