In their farewell post on March 30, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote, “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.”

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues,” they continued. “Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan.”

It was revealed in February that the Duke and Duchess would no longer continue to use “Sussex Royal” post-spring 2020 because there are specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the word “royal.” On their website, Meghan and Harry noted, “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.” At the time, a spokesperson said that trademark applications that were filed as protective measures and following the same model for The Royal Foundation were removed and that the couple’s non-profit organization would not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.

Meghan and Harry announced their bombshell decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January. The couple, whose new revised roles begin March 31, carried out their final string of engagements in the UK in March before returning to Canada to reunite with their son. The Duke and Duchess have since left Canada and moved to Los Angeles, where Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland resides. The Duchess is making her grand return to Hollywood in her first post-royal gig. Meghan lent her voice to the upcoming Disneynature film Elephant, which will be available on Disney+ April 3.