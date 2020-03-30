Over three months after her ex-husband’s tragic passing, Princess Märtha Louise of Norway has opened up about how she and Ari Behn’s three daughters—Maud Angelica Behn, 16, Leah Isadora Behn, 14, and Emma Tallulah Behn, 11—are coping. Sharing a photo of spring flowers blooming on March 27, the Norwegian royal penned, “Today the first signs of spring appeared in the garden here. So beautiful these spring flowers are as always sprouting through dead leaves. We in our little family have gone through - and are still going through - a hard time after Ari's death. The hardest we have been through. Ever since Christmas and even before Covid-19 was a fact of the world, we were in the dark waves of sorrow and I had to find a foothold in the parent role for three fragile, beautiful, vulnerable, fine children who needed me 24/7.”

©Getty Images Maud spoke at her father’s funeral in January 2020

“Previous encounters with death have been natural causes. And although death has sometimes come too soon, and although the grief process has been painful, it has nevertheless been peaceful. Clarified. It was not now and has made the process long and sorrowful and of course it will continue well into the future. And now that the world we know has turned its head and everything is uncertain and everyday new and with more physical distance, I see how vulnerable we humans are. But still strong. Because it has struck me through this deep mourning valley, and with the strong presence of the Corona virus on earth as well, that we humans can withstand a great deal,” the Princess continued.

Highlighting the similarities between the flowers and humans, she wrote, “Like these crocuses that defy frost and counter to bloom. Many struggle every day at work to save human lives and do the best for society. And for them I am endlessly grateful.” Märtha Louise wrote, “Still, I know many struggles at home, both with grief for those they have lost or are afraid of those they love, anxiety about what the future brings and struggling with loneliness or perhaps having an unsafe home environment. Hold out. It will be a spring after winter. A spring where the world again makes sense, though perhaps in a new way. We'll get through this too. Take in the beautiful spring signs. You can admire them all alone and give us hope that spring will soon blossom into full bloom. ❤️”