The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are confined to working from home just like the rest of us. Of course, their home office situation is a little different, to say the least. On Sunday, March 29, Prince William and Kate Middleton treated the world to a peek at their respective offices, which each reflect their personal styles. In royal tradition, these photos were shared as a conduit for promoting a worthwhile cause: mental health.

©@kensingtonpalace Prince William’s home office



The first image captures William in a candid moment, as if the camera poked through his office door at a random moment of the work day. Aside from the grandeur provided by its palace setting, the Duke’s office is pretty down-to-earth: a desk, landline phone and printer. Kate’s workspace is far tastier, a feast of beauty for the eyes.

©@kensingtonpalace Kate Middleton’s wonderful workspace



Elegance is ubiquitous in the Duchess’ place of business. She’s also on the phone in her photo, donning the chic pink suit by Marks & Spencer that she wore on an NHS engagement this month. Her tailored ensemble perfectly complements the office’s overall pink hue. Adding more color to the scheme is the ornate book collection neatly stacked on her desk.

Although you might assume the prestigious mom-of-three owns only first editions, she instead flaunts a lovely row of Penguin Clothbound Classics on her desk. An avid reader, Kate's collection includes popular classics like: A Christmas Carol and Other Christmas Writings, Sense and Sensibility, The Picture of Dorian Grey, The Hound of the Baskervilles and The Odyssey.

These home office looks were accompanied by a more serious message. “Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health,” the caption began. “In recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organizations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time.”