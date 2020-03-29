Prince Harry releases single with Bon Jovi - listen now!

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi collaborated on music together. While that isn’t something we’d ever thought would be the opening sentence of an article - this is 2020, and anything goes. The 35-year-old royal and the 58-year-old singer joined forces to record a new rendition of Jon’s single Unbroken for Harry’s Invictus Games. While the annual sporting event has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the song has been released, with proceeds going to the Invictus Games Foundation. Jon revealed how the duo came together and ended up recording at the world’s most iconic studio.

©@jonbonjovi Jon Bon Jovi and the artist formerly known as “Prince”

Jon originally wrote the song for an American documentary called To Be of Service. While he was writing the song he couldn’t get Harry’s foundation out of his mind. “I was the narrator, talking about soldiers with PTSD and service dogs. Difficult song to write,” the Jersey star told Entertainment Tonight, “but even as I was writing it for this documentary, I thought of a parallel course about the Invictus Games and the British soldiers."

"So I sent it to Prince Harry knowing that they had this choir," he continued. "And after months of getting up and through the changing hymn, he loved the idea." However, Jon grew worried it wouldn’t happen after Harry and wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell announcement to step back from the royal family. “But I got a call two days later saying, 'Oh, no, no, no, not only is it not falling apart but it's the first thing on his docket when he comes back. We're doing this.” And the rest is history.

Jon flew to England - before the pandemic, we should add - and headed over to the famed Abbey Road studios. There, he met Harry and recorded the song alongside his talented Invictus choir. "It was a real pleasure to work with him and to get to know him a little bit,” Jon recalled.