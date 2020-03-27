In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual Trooping the Colour has been canceled. Queen Elizabeth’s birthday parade was scheduled to take place on June 13. However, because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Buckingham Palace said, "In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form. A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance."

©Getty Images The Queen's annual birthday parade has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak

While the Queen’s actual birthday is April 21, Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of British Sovereigns for over 260 years. In recent years, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, who made his debut last year, and Prince Charles have joined Her Majesty on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the celebration.

Trooping the Colour is the latest royal event to be canceled because of the coronavirus. Princess Beatrice’s palace wedding reception, originally set for May, has been canceled, as have the Queen’s garden parties. Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s Invictus Games have been postponed until 2021.

©Getty Images The royal-studded event takes place every June to mark the monarch's birthday

On March 25, Clarence House revealed that the first member of the British royal family, Prince Charles, has tested positive for COVID-19. The future King is currently self-isolating in Scotland with wife Camilla, whose results came back negative. Following Charles’ diagnosis, Buckingham Palace shared an update on Queen Elizabeth’s health saying, "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.” The Queen is currently at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip and will likely stay there beyond the Easter period.