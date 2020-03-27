Ever since Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19, royal fans have been speculating whether the 71-year-old future King contracted the novel coronavirus from Prince Albert. The Monaco royal revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus a little over a week after he attended a summit with Princes Harry and William’s father. Albert addressed speculation that he infected the Prince of Wales during an interview with RTL radio on Thursday. "I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but we never shook hands. I was at the other end of the table, way far away," Princess Charlene’s husband said. "We nodded hello to one another, so I don't think I can really be accused of contaminating him."

©Getty Images Albert and Charles attended a summit in London on March 10

Albert and Charles attended the WaterAid's Water and Climate summit on March 10 in London. Queen Elizabeth’s son, who has been president of WaterAid UK since 1991, was on hand to discuss the impacts of climate change on access to drinking water. Nine days later, the Prince’s Palace announced that Prince Albert had tested positive for the coronavirus. In a statement the palace said that Albert’s “state of health is not a source of concern” and that he is being “closely” looked after by his attending physician and specialists from the Princess Grace Hospital.

When asked by People magazine how he could have contracted COVID-19, Albert replied, “Ask one of my cabinet members. It could have been from a number of other people. For weeks now I’ve tried to be cautious, using hand sanitizers and all that, but you never know.” “I could’ve caught it talking to someone from less than three or even four feet away,” he added. “And it could have happened at any point in the last 10 days or so. You never know.”