Since Spain, and specifically Madrid, rapidly followed Italy as a center for COVID-19 mass cases, Queen Letizia and King Felipe’s agendas have been on hold for over a couple of weeks now. But although they have not been seen out in public much – though King Felipe did go and visit a temporary hospital that has been set up in an exhibition hall in Madrid to thank health workers for their efforts – the couple are working a lot behind the scenes. The Palace has just released some photos of a video conference the King and Queen had on March 26 with the head of supermarket chain Mercadona.

Letizia and Felipe have also been in contact with the Red Cross, the Spanish Mental Health Confederation and the Foundation for Drug Addiction Help plus they’ve personally spoken with workers at various hospitals around the country, thanking the staff for their incredible work during these difficult times.