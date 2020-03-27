New reports have surfaced revealing that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left their home in Canada and have moved permanently to Los Angeles. According to British newspaper The Sun, the couple flew to L.A. before borders between Canada and the US were closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The couple and their son Archie Harrison are now said to be living in lockdown in a residence near Hollywood.

The newspaper reports that the move had been planned for a while, although for now Buckingham Palace have declined to comment. It makes sense, though, that Meghan and Harry would want to live in Los Angeles, and the coronavirus outbreak may have only sped up the process.



©GettyImages Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland works as a yoga teacher in LA

Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland, to whom she’s very close, lives in L.A. where she’s a yoga instructor, and, as a new mom, it’s likely the Duchess would like to live closer to her mother. The move from Canada to California also follows the news that Meghan has landed her first movie gig since preparing to leave royal life at the end of March. The Duchess has narrated the upcoming Disneynature film Elephant that will be part of an April Earth Day-themed collection on Disney+. Proceeds from the work will go to Elephants Without Borders, a charity that Meghan and Harry worked with in Botswana in 2017.