While the Queen is self-isolating at Windsor Castle amid the coronavirus pandemic, she is continuing her royal duties from afar. On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace shared a photo of the 93-year-old monarch holding her weekly audience with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the phone. Buckingham Palace noted that Her Majesty “has held a weekly Audience with her Prime Minister throughout her reign”—and the COVID-19 outbreak clearly isn't stopping her!

©Twitter The Queen is self-quarantining at Windsor Castle during the pandemic

The image gave royal fans an inside look at the Queen’s Windsor home. Prince Harry’s canine-loving grandmother was pictured sitting at a desk that is decorated with multiple corgi figurines. A cabbage-looking bowl with fruit can also be seen on the monarch’s wooden desk. According to The Sun, Prince Philip “is said to call the Queen ‘Cabbage’ as a pet name.”

Aside from displaying her love for dogs in the room, Her Majesty, who is an avid equestrian, also has horse statuettes sitting on the mantle of her fireplace alongside two ornate bowls that are sandwiching a gold clock. In front of the fireplace sits a patterned sofa and a side table with a lamp. Fans reacted to the behind-the-scenes photo with one writing, “I really love her old fashioned phone!” Another commented, “She looks lovely and I like the ceramic Corgi..... Delightful!”

©WireImage Her Majesty remains in good health following Prince Charles’ COVID-19 diagnosis

The Queen left Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle last week due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period,” the palace previously said. On March 25, it was revealed that the monarch’s son and heir, Prince Charles, tested positive for the novel virus. Following the news, Buckingham Palace shared an update on the Queen’s health saying, “Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”