Meghan Markle’s first post-royal job revealed

Meghan Markle is making her grand return to Hollywood. It was announced on March 26 that Prince Harry’s wife is lending her voice to the upcoming Disneynature film Elephant that will be a part of an April Earth Day-themed collection on Disney+. The Duchess of Sussex’s narration of the project marks her first post-royal gig. Elephant, which will premiere on Disney’s streaming service on April 3, follows an African elephant named Shani and her “spirited son” Jomo as their herd journeys across the Kalahari Desert. “Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise,” Disney said in a press release. The stories of Elephant, as well as the upcoming Dolphin Reef, show “just how far family can take you.”

©SussexRoyal Meghan and Harry worked with elephants in Botswana back in 2017

In recognition of Elephant, Disneynature and the Disney Conservation Fund are supporting Elephants Without Borders, an organization that Harry and Meghan have worked with in Botswana. In 2017, the couple visited the country in Southern Africa where they assisted Dr. Mike Chase of Elephants Without Borders in equipping a bull elephant with a satellite collar. Botswana holds a place special in both the Duke and Duchess’ hearts. Royal fans may recall that the center diamond of the Suits alum’s engagement ring was sourced from the country, which the couple visited shortly after they started dating in 2016.

Meghan recorded the voiceover for Disney last fall prior to her and Harry’s six-week break from royal duties. Back in 2019, the Duke and Duchess spoke with former Disney CEO Bob Iger at the London premiere of The Lion King, where Harry was filmed discussing possible voiceover opportunities for Meghan. “You know she does voiceovers,” Harry was heard saying in a video. "Oh really? I did not know that," Bob replied, to which Harry said, "You seem surprised,” adding, “But yeah, she's really interested." The exchange concluded with Bob telling Harry, "Sure, we'd love to try."