Queen Elizabeth “remains in good health” nearly two weeks after “briefly” seeing her son Prince Charles, who has tested positive for the coronavirus. After it was revealed on Wednesday that the Prince of Wales, 71, was the first member of the British royal family to contract the novel virus, Buckingham Palace confirmed (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!) that the 93-year-old monarch has not been tested for COVID-19. "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare,” the palace statement read.

©WireImage Queen Elizabeth is in good health after her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19

Clarence House announced on March 25 that Princes Harry and William’s father was infected with the virus. Per HELLO!, doctors believe that Prince Charles became contagious on March 13, one day after he last saw his mother. Due to the pandemic, Her Majesty left London for Windsor Castle ahead of schedule. “It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period,” the palace previously said. Prince Philip was flown via helicopter to Windsor, where he reunited with his wife.

Following her arrival to Windsor, the Queen released a statement acknowledging that many families around the world “are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty.” “At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal,” the monarch said. “Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”