Like the rest of the world, Prince Harry and Prince William learned of their father’s coronavirus diagnosis on Wednesday. According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, Prince Charles informed his sons of his tests results over the phone after testing positive. Clarence House announced the news on March 25 with a statement that read: "The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual."

©Getty Images The Prince of Wales told his sons of his diagnosis over the phone

Clarence House revealed that the Duchess of Cornwall had also been tested, but her results came back negative. “In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,” the palace statement said. "It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

©Getty Images Charles attended a summit on March 10 with Prince Albert of Monaco, who tested positive for COVID-19

Prince George’s paternal grandfather is the first member of the British royal family to test positive for COVID-19. Prior to his diagnosis, Charles had been taking precautions like avoiding shaking hands at public engagements. Last week, it was revealed that Prince Albert of Monaco had tested positive for the coronavirus. The reigning monarch of the Principality of Monaco and the Prince of Wales had recently been in the same room at the WaterAid's Water and Climate summit on March 10 in London. Grace Kelly’s son has since opened up about his diagnosis, telling People magazine, “Don’t mess around with this. This virus is serious and the propagation is very serious. It can hit anyone of any age group at anytime.”