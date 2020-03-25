The status of the British royals post-Prince Charles’ coronavirus diagnosis

Queen Elizabeth’s family has been struck by the coronavirus. It was announced on Wednesday, March 25, that the 93-year-old monarch’s son and future King, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19. The Prince of Wales’ wife, Camilla, was also tested, but her results came back negative. Clarence House revealed that the 71-year-old Prince, who “remains in good health,” and the Duchess of Cornwall are “now self-isolating at home in Scotland.” While Princes Harry and William’s father has been avoiding handshakes as a precautionary measure, the palace stated that it’s not clear whom Charles caught the novel virus from. Prince George’s grandfather has been carrying out a number of engagements in recent weeks, including one in London with Prince Albert of Monaco, who has also tested positive for COVID-19. The future King’s last engagement was on March 12 at Buckingham Palace, where he carried out an investiture, on behalf of the Queen, and later attended a dinner in aid of the Australia Bushfire Appeal.

©Getty Images Princes Charles has tested positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth, who saw Charles after the investiture ceremony on March 12, has not been tested Buckingham Palace confirmed (via HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!). "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health,” the palace stated. “The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare." Queen Elizabeth left London early due to the coronavirus. Her Majesty departed Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle on March 19. “It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period,” the palace previously said. Prince Philip was also flown via helicopter to Windsor, where he reunited with his wife.

It has not been confirmed where Prince William and Kate Middleton are self-isolating with their three young children, but the Cambridges reside at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace and often spend weekends and school holidays at their country estate, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge secretly visited the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak last week. The royal couple met with staff who have been taking NHS 111 calls from the public at a London Ambulance Center. William and Kate were seen taking necessary precautions, sanitizing their hands and avoiding handshakes during the outing. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now being homeschooled in light of the pandemic.