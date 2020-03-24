There’s no denying the coronavirus has greatly impacted how we go about our daily life and interact with others—naturally the same can be said for the royal family. Due to the pandemic, Queen Elizabeth, who has been in consultation with the UK Government, has taken refuge at Windsor Castle ahead of schedule with her husband Prince Philip. Meanwhile, with her relatives scattered around the UK and across the pond in Canada—Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie—practicing social distancing and self-quarantining, the British royals are likely keeping in contact with each other the same way many of us are doing with our own friends and family. Perhaps even more so now that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a stay-at-home order. Scroll through to see the different methods of communication the royals use...

©WireImage The royals have a WhatsApp group chat, according to Mike Tindall

WhatsApp

Back in 2018, Zara Phillips’ husband Mike Tindall revealed that members of the royal family have a WhatsApp group chat. "Me, my brother and then a few of Zara's side like her brother Pete and the cousins are on WhatsApp groups. I wouldn’t say we're cutting edge, but it's just easier for some reason on WhatsApp. I'm in about 25,000 groups,” he shared. "You might do it for a get-together and just stay on the group, and occasionally people will post. You're scared to leave because you don’t want to be seen to be rude!"