One of the youngest members of the Danish royal family has been tested for the coronavirus. The Danish Royal Court announced on Tuesday, March 24, that Prince Henrik was “examined” for the novel virus at a hospital in Copenhagen. Thankfully, Prince Joachim and Princess Marie’s ten-year-old son’s test came back negative. The family, who moved to Paris last summer after Joachim was invited to participate in France’s highest ranking military leadership training, returned to Denmark on March 23 amid the pandemic. In a statement, the Danish Royal Court said, “Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim and Princess Marie and their children, Prince Henrik and Princess Athena, returned to Denmark yesterday, when Prince Henrik was examined at Rigshospitalet for respiration problems connected with asthmatic bronchitis. In addition, Prince Henrik was examined for coronavirus. The test was negative.”

©Getty Images Prince Joachim and Princess Marie's son Prince Henrik was tested for COVID-19

“In consideration of Prince Henrik’s condition, the parents found it most reassuring to seek treatment at Rigshospitalet, where personnel have followed the Prince for several years. The whole family is now residing at Amalienborg,” the statement concluded.