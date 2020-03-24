Princess Eugenie's mom shares previously unseen wedding photo for daughter's birthday

Princess Eugenie celebrated a milestone birthday on Monday, March 23. In honor of her youngest daughter turning 30 years old, Sarah Ferguson shared a never-before-seen photo from Eugenie’s 2018 royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank. Wearing her Peter Pilotto gown and the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, the Queen’s granddaughter flash a bright smile for the camera. “My favourite photograph just for her mum on her wedding day .. and my little girl is 30 today and Happy Birthday my little magic dust,” Sarah wrote alongside the image.

©Twitter Sarah Ferguson celebrated her youngest daughter's birthday with a picture from her wedding

The Duchess of York shares Eugenie, as well as Princess Beatrice, 31, with Prince Andrew. Sarah wasn’t the only member of the royal family to shower Eugenie with birthday wishes. Buckingham Palace also marked the Princess’ day with a photo of Eugenie and Queen Elizabeth from last year’s Maundy Thursday Service at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. “Wishing Princess Eugenie a very Happy Birthday! 🎂🎈 Her Royal Highness is The Queen's 6th grandchild. Today she turns 30,” the caption read.