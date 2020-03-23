Kate Middleton and Prince William could possibly be adding “teacher” to their resumes while their kids study at home. Last week it was announced that Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who are students at Thomas’s Battersea, would be homeschooled amid the coronavirus pandemic. A spokesperson said that Thomas's London Day Schools had decided to “move to remote learning.” As for what that means for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, royal correspondent Danielle Stacey from HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! explained, "While details around the children's schooling will always remain private, HELLO! understands that Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be taught their lessons through online learning platforms.”

©Kensington Palace Prince George and Princess Charlotte will be homeschooled during the coronavirus pandemic

Danielle added, “We know that education is extremely important to the Duchess of Cambridge through her early years work and no doubt, Kate will be doing everything to ensure that her children have the resources they need during this period."

Thomas's London Day Schools asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through online learning platforms. “This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school,” the spokesperson said. “We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times."