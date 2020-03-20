Princess Charlene’s family is practicing social distancing in the wake of the Prince Albert’s coronavirus diagnosis. Shortly after testing positive for COVID-19, the reigning monarch of the Principality of Monaco spoke to People magazine about how his wife and their five-year-old son and daughter—Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella—are doing amid the pandemic. The royal dad revealed that Charlene and the twins are currently at their “country house at Roc Agel,” while he has been self-confining at his private palace apartment.

©Getty Images Prince Albert’s wife and twins are currently at their country home, Roc Agel

“They’ve been there pretty much since we came back from [French ski resort] Courchevel, so pretty much two weeks ago,” he shared. Albert has been keeping in contact via Skype, WhatsApp and FaceTime. “I can’t move much or too soon,” he said. “But as soon as I get the medical go-ahead, I’ll join them there.”

Thankfully Jacques and Gabriella have not exhibited any coronavirus symptoms. Albert said, “[They] have actually been a little sick with a stomach bug, so I haven’t been able to kiss them for more than a week. So I hope they won’t show symptoms, and so far they haven’t shown any.”