Prince Albert’s daughter says coronavirus is not a joke after dad tests positive

One day after Prince Albert was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, the Monegasque monarch’s daughter Jazmin Grimaldi pleaded to her followers to take the pandemic seriously. The 28-year-old singer, who resides in the states, shared a personal throwback photo of herself with her father. Alongside the picture, she simply wrote: “❤️🙏🏻💪🏼 #stayathome #socialdistancing #washyourhands #thisisnotajoke #coronavirusdoesnotdiscriminate #wewillgetthroughthis #tbt.”

Jazmin also took to her story to encourage her fans to stay at home and social distance. She wrote, “We must all LISTEN now more than ever and do the right thing, not the selfish thing. #STAYHOME and self distance everyone! We have the power to turn this around. The COVID-19 Coronavirus is serious and does not discriminate. Self quarantine and stop the spread before you or someone you love becomes affected!”