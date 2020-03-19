Prince Harry’s 2020 Invictus Games have officially been postponed. The sporting event, which was due to take place May 9 through May 16 in The Hague, will now be held next year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Although no new date has been set, the Invictus Games Foundation said it could possibly be rescheduled for May or June of 2021. “We are now investigating all options to reschedule the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, to May or June 2021. Significant planning to scope and confirm this option is underway,” the foundation’s statement read.

©Getty Images Harry's 2020 Games have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak

“This decision was taken in consultation with the participating nations’ teams and in close coordination with local and national authorities to limit the impact of the pandemic on all parties involved in the delivery of, and particularly participation in, the Games,” the message continued. “The decision was also taken in recognition of the anticipated strain on medical staff and the infrastructure required in dealing with the pandemic. We did not wish to add to the complexity of the response, or increase the risk to those involved, by bringing together an international and potentially vulnerable audience.”

According to the foundation, organizing the 2020 games “has become impossible” since all parties involved in organizing and participating in the event are “facing the current impact” of the COVID-19 outbreak. “Competitors from the 20 nations involved have been hard at work training for these Invictus Games as part of their recovery process. However, the safety and wellbeing of these wounded, injured or sick Servicemen and women, and their friends and family, is paramount,” the foundation said. “We know that not holding the Invictus Games this May will be disappointing news to the whole Invictus Family, and to all of those involved in the planning and delivery of the Games. We are very appreciative of the continued support of those who have been and continue to be involved in the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, and we remain committed to the recovery of wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women.”