First major royal tests positive for coronavirus

The Coronavirus has impacted the royal world once again. Prince Albert of Monaco has tested positive for COVID-19. The news was confirmed on Thursday, March 19, in an official statement by the royal family. “HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco, who had been tested earlier this week, is positive for Covid-19. His state of health is not a source of concern. The Sovereign Prince is closely followed by his attending physician and specialists from the Princess Grace Hospital Center (CHPG),” the statement read.

©GettyImages Prince Albert is the first monarch to test positive for coronavirus

“Prince Albert continues to work from the office of His private apartments; He is in permanent contact with the members of His cabinet, His government as well as with His closest collaborators. His Serene Highness urges the people of Monaco to respect confinement measures and to limit contact with others to a minimum. Only rigorous compliance with these containment rules will stop the spread of the Coronavirus. The Prince's Palace will continue to regularly disseminate information on the state of health of HSH Prince Albert II.”

There is no official word on how the 62-year-old royal may have contracted the virus. The announcement comes days after it was revealed that Karl Von Habsburg, the Archduke of Austria tested positive.