Queen Elizabeth has been reunited with Prince Philip as the royal family takes precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, the 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh flew to Windsor via helicopter on Thursday where he joined the 93-year-old monarch. Since retiring from royal duties in 2017, Philip spends a majority of his time residing on Wood Farm in Sandringham, Norfolk. Her Majesty was seen departing Buckingham Palace on March 19 with her beloved pups in the car.

©Getty Images Queen Elizabeth left London on March 19

The palace announced earlier this week that the Queen was going to leave London ahead of schedule due to the COVID-19 outbreak. “Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period,” the statement read. “In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed.”

©Getty Images Prince Philip reunited with his wife at Windsor Castle

Aside from resulting in the cancellation of royal events like Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding reception, the coronavirus has also affected Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s schooling. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s oldest children, who are students at Thomas’s Battersea, will be homeschooled because of COVID-19. In a statement, the school said, “Due to the increasing number of children and staff absent from school because of the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March,” adding, “From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system. This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.”