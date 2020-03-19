The Dragon King and Queen have welcomed their second child. King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck announced the arrival of his newborn son on Thursday, March 19. “We are honoured to announce the birth of the second Royal Child of Their Majesties The King and Queen, a Prince, on the 19th of March 2020, corresponding with the 25th day of the 1st month of the Male Iron Rat year, in Lingkana Palace, Thimphu,” he wrote. Queen Jetsun Pema and the royal baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, “are in good health,” according to the royal dad of two.

The King shared that his oldest son, Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck, was “delighted to meet his younger brother.” The royal couple also expressed their “gratitude to the medical team, the Zhung Dratshang and to everyone for their well-wishes and prayers.” Aside from celebrating their joy, the King acknowledged the coronavirus pandemic. “While this remains a very happy occasion for the Royal family and the nation and people of Bhutan, Their Majesties wish to remind all Bhutanese to be mindful, responsible and supportive to each other in the wake of the COVID-19 virus,” the statement read. “Their Majesties have everyone whose lives have been affected by this global pandemic in their thoughts and prayers.”