Prince George, Princess Charlotte will be homeschooled due to coronavirus pandemic

Future King Prince George and sister Princess Charlotte will be homeschooled as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! confirmed that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s oldest children, who are students of Thomas's Battersea, will continue their studies online. "Due to the increasing number of children and staff absent from school because of the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March,” a spokesperson for Thomas's London Day Schools said.

©Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s oldest children will be homeschooled due to COVID-19 outbreak

"From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system. This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school,” the spokesperson added. “In cases where families are not in a position to keep their children at home (those who are ‘front line staff’ in the medical profession, for example), the school will remain physically open until the last day of term, Thursday 26 March. We appreciate the support of our school community as we continue to provide the best possible solution for our pupils during these challenging times."

©Getty Images Charlotte attended her first day at Thomas's Battersea in 2019

Charlotte attended her first day of Thomas’s Battersea last September alongside her proud parents and big brother. The four-year-old Princess is in her “Reception Year,” while George, six, is in “Year Two.” Like her great-grandchildren, Queen Elizabeth is also taking preventative measures to protect herself from the coronavirus. Her Majesty will be leaving London early and heading to Windsor Castle where she will likely stay beyond the Easter period. The 93-year-old monarch’s upcoming garden parties at Buckingham Palace have been canceled, while the royal-studded Trooping the Colour, which the Cambridges attend every year, will be determined in due course and in consultation with the UK government.