Archie Harrison’s parents also called for compassion, which will be their guiding principle in the coming weeks. They wrote, “We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now.” The Duke and Duchess plan on sharing information and resources to help their followers “navigate the uncertainty,” including facts from experts and organizations that can support mental and emotional well-being.

“In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up,” the pair added. “We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us.”

©Getty Images The Duke and Duchess left the UK following their final royal engagement on March 9

Meghan returned to Canada to reunite with son Archie after last Monday’s Commonwealth Day service. Prince Harry, who stayed in the UK longer to attend meetings at Buckingham Palace, reportedly flew to Canada a few days later. The couple had briefly returned to the UK to carry out their final string of engagements before their royal duties come to an end on March 31. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recommended that all Canadians avoid non-essential travel outside of the country until further notice and that all travelers to Canada self-isolate for 14 days upon entry, with exceptions for workers who are essential to the movement of goods and people.