Like the rest of us, Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and their daughters, Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane, are being cautious when it comes to the coronavirus. The Dutch Royal House announced on Tuesday that the monarchs and Princesses are practicing “social distancing.” The preventive measure comes after it was revealed that there are five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lech, Austria, where the royals enjoyed a ski holiday late last month.

©WireImage The Dutch royals are practicing social distancing as a preventive measure

“In the municipality of Lech, located in the federal state of Voralberg, there are five confirmed corona infections, the source of which is not immediately clear. In such cases, RIVM recommends avoiding new contacts and limiting existing contacts for two weeks,” the palace statement read. “This means that someone who is not sick should stay at home as much as possible until it is certain that this person is not infected. In the case of the coronavirus, that period lasts up to two weeks.”

The Dutch Royal House noted that the King, Queen and their daughters do not “have any health complaints” and that the precautionary measure will last through March 21. Due to the pandemic, Willem-Alexander’s upcoming birthday celebration, King’s Day, was canceled in order to “combat the spread of the coronavirus.”