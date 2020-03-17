King Willem-Alexander won’t be celebrating his birthday with the public this year. King’s Day, which marks the Dutch monarch’s birth on April 27, has been canceled due to the coronavirus. The municipality of Maastricht and the province of Limburg decided not to move forward with the celebration because of the “impact of the measures to combat” COVID-19. A statement released by the Dutch Royal House on March 16 read: “The municipality of Maastricht has decided to cancel the celebration of King's Day 2020. Due to the announced measures by the cabinet to combat the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, there is insufficient time and capacity to prepare the event properly.” The King's Day concert that was originally scheduled for April 6 has also been canceled.

©WireImage King's Day 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus

The municipality of Maastricht explained that while “King's Day will only take place on April 27 and the announced measures will continue until April 6, the consequences have such a large impact on the preparations that the program cannot be realized as intended.” The municipality and province expressed their regret over the cancelation of the royal event, but called it the “most sensible decision.” The release added, “The invitation to the King and his family to celebrate King's Day in Maastricht together with the South Limburg region will of course remain, but then at a later time.”

©WireImage The Dutch monarchs released a statement of support in the wake of the pandemic

Several engagements on the Dutch royal family’s calendar have been canceled because of the coronavirus. The Royal Palace Amsterdam is also closed to the public until April 6. In the wake of the pandemic, Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander released a message of support on Monday, March 16. "Doctors and nurses are committed to tackling corona. We think of all patients and caregivers and all those in our Kingdom who are now under high voltage,” the Dutch royal couple said. “Entrepreneurs and freelancers who are concerned about their business, teachers looking for alternative teaching methods, administrators who do what is necessary. It is great that so many people show solidarity, if only by giving older people an extra sign of life. Thank you!”