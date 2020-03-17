Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar adorably steal the show in new family photo

Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar’s sweet sibling bond is on display in a new portrait released by the Swedish Royal Court. The eight-year-old future Queen of Sweden and her four-year-old brother cuddled up close to each other during a photo session with their parents, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel. Estelle and Oscar stole the show sitting center stage together, while the Crown Princess couple proudly stood behind. The little Princess was pictured sweetly hugging her younger brother as Oscar gazed off to the side.

©Anna-Lena Ahlstrom, The Royal Court of Sweden Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar showed off their strong sibling bond in the new portrait

Estelle coordinated in florals with her mother for the photo shoot. Victoria swept her dark tresses up into an elegant updo to highlight the pussy bow necktie of her blush printed dress. Meanwhile, Estelle styled her long golden locks down with a single pink bow and wore a long-sleeve printed frock teamed with white tights and Mary Jane flats. Daniel looked dapper in a suit, blue shirt and navy tie, while his mini-me son sported a similar button-down and trousers.

Last week, Crown Princess Victoria celebrated her Name Day on March 12. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic the public ceremony was canceled. In a statement the palace said, “For the sake of the public, which at the celebration usually gather on a limited area with some congestion, and based on the Public Health Authority's risk assessment of the new corona virus, Kungl. The Supreme States and the Armed Forces decided to cancel the ceremony this year.”