Prince William and Kate Middleton marked St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday after not attending the annual parade. The Duke, who has been Colonel since 2011, and Duchess of Cambridge have traditionally celebrated with the Irish Guards at the Cavalry Barracks. The parade did not take place this year due to a majority of the Regiment being deployed overseas. Instead, William and Kate paid tribute by sharing photos of the Irish Guards in South Sudan, as well as Iraq, where a large number of the Battalion is on a six-month tour focused on training security forces.

“Happy St Patrick’s Day!” Kensington Palace’s post began. “In the absence of the annual #StPatricksDay Parade with the @IrishGuards (as the majority of the Regiment are on deployment overseas 🌍), of which The Duke of Cambridge has been Colonel since 2011, we’re sharing more on where the Irish Guards will be working this St Patrick’s Day.”