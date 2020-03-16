Princess Stephanie of Monaco's son hid a big secret from his now-wife

The beginning of Louis Ducruet and Marie Chevallier’s royal love story sounds a lot like the plot of a romantic movie. Speaking to La Gazette de Monaco, Princess Stephanie’s 27-year-old son revealed that he kept his family’s identity a secret from his wife when they first met at school because he did not want his royal status “to influence” their relationship. “I didn't want that aspect to influence her. It was a while before I finally explained everything to her,” Louis explained (via HOLA!). “And that hasn't changed her way of looking at me. Proof of the sincerity of our feelings.”

Louis and Marie announced their engagement in February of 2018. Prince Albert’s nephew popped the question on a beach during a trip to Vietnam. Over a year later, the couple tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the Prince’s Palace and a religious ceremony at the Monaco Cathedral (also known as the Saint Nicholas Cathedral), which is where Louis’ grandparents, Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III exchanged vows in 1956.